Three Nebraska Zoo Snow Leopards Die From COVID-19

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska have died from COVID-19 complications.

Zoo officials announced back in October that its Sumatran tigers and snow leopards had tested positive for the coronavirus, and on Friday revealed the deaths of its snow leopards Ranney, Everest, and Makalu.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform our community that three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have passed away due to complications of COVID-19," said zoo officials in Friday's statement, adding that the leopards "were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo."

"This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together," the statement continued.

Sumatran tigers Axl and Kumar, meanwhile, have "made a seemingly full recovery from their illness," the zoo further noted, adding that its facilities remained open to the public. Zoo officials assured visitors that there is no risk of contracting COVID-19 from the animals as there is a "substantial distance" between them and the public. A "thorough" investigation showed there was "no evidence to pinpoint the source of the infection."

"We will continue following the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our animals, staff, and community," the zoo stated.

The news comes shortly after 15 lions at Utah's Hogle Zoo and Colorado's Denver Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. There were 11 lions at the Denver Zoo that fell ill with the virus, and four African lions housed at the Hogle Zoo that also tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that, based on current information, the risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from animals to people is "considered to be low."

"We are still learning about this virus, but we know that it can spread from people to animals in some situations, especially during close contact," the CDC said. "More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19. People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife."