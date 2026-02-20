WATCH TV LIVE

Fmr 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Says She Has Cervical Cancer

Friday, 20 February 2026 09:55 PM EST

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said Friday that she has cervical cancer.

The former "Jersey Shore" star said in a video posted to TikTok that a biopsy had revealed the stage one cancer.

"Obviously not the news that I was hoping for," she said, sitting in her car between medical appointments. "But also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early, thank freaking God."

She urged her followers to get Pap smears, and said she is likely to have a hysterectomy after her initial treatment.

"So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to," she said.

Polizzi became one of the breakout stars of "Jersey Shore" from its debut on MTV in 2009. She was on the reality show for six seasons and appeared in the later spinoffs "Snooki & JWoww" and "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Now 38, she still lives in New Jersey, has been married for 11 years, and has three children.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


