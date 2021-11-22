×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | snl | writer | peter aykroyd | obit

Former 'SNL' Writer and Cast Member Peter Aykroyd, Brother of Dan, Dies at 66

Former 'SNL' Writer and Cast Member Peter Aykroyd, Brother of Dan, Dies at 66
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 22 November 2021 10:00 AM

Peter Aykroyd, an actor who formerly worked on "Saturday Night Live" as a writer and cast member, has died at 66. 

News of his death was revealed by the popular sketch comedy series during its most recent episode by displaying a card with his name, date of birth, and the year he died along with a photo of when he was a featured player on the show in the late 1970s.

"SNL" also paid tribute to Aykroyd, whose brother is Dan Aykroyd, on Twitter with a post that included a 1979 short film that Aykroyd starred in called "Java Junkie," which sees him play the role of an over-caffeinated character going around town to fix his coffee addiction. The clip ends with a title card that pays tribute to the late actor. 

Born on Nov. 19, 1955, Aykroyd began his career with minor roles in "The New Avengers" and "SCTV," according to Deadline. He joined "SNL" as a writer and featured player in 1979 during which time he received an Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program Emmy nomination, which was shared with several other writers.

Aykroyd furthered his acting career in the '90s, appearing in "Nothing but Trouble," "Coneheads,"  and "Justice," lending his voice to "The Blues Brothers" animated series and working alongside his brother writing the 1991 film "Nothing but Trouble." He also created the Canadian series "PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Peter Aykroyd, an actor who formerly worked on "Saturday Night Live" as a writer and cast member, has died at 66. News of his death was revealed by the popular sketch comedy series during its most recent...
snl, writer, peter aykroyd, obit
237
2021-00-22
Monday, 22 November 2021 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved