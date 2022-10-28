Former 'SNL' Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After NYC Attack: Report

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd had to be taken to a hospital after a stranger attacked him in New York City, it is being reported.

TMZ was among the first to break the news, noting that the incident took place Wednesday. Witnesses told the outlet that the attacker had reportedly snatched Redd's Greg Yuna chain from around his neck. The outlet also published video of an individual who appears to be Redd, 37, receiving aid for his injuries, which allegedly included a "deep cut on his nose."

Police confirmed to E! News that there was an attack on a 37-year-old male on Oct. 26 at around 9.40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his face. No arrests have been made.

The incident comes days before Redd's new comedy special, "Why Am I Like This?" is set to be released on HBO Max. The comedian shared news of its arrival, scheduled for Nov. 3, on Instagram

"14 years of hustle…countless amount of shows," he wrote. "Years of running around doing dumb s—t…and being *almost* scandal free all lead to this!!"

Redd was part of the "SNL" cast for five seasons during which time he became known for his impressions of Barack Obama and Kanye West and won a 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for co-writing "Come Back Barack." In September he announced he would be departing the show.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," he said in a statement to E! News. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization."