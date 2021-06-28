Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger Dies at 55

Johnny Solinger, known as the former vocalist for rock band Skid Row, has died weeks after revealing that he was suffering from liver failure. He was 55.

Solinger's wife, Paula Marcenaro Solinger, shared the news Saturday on Facebook.

"Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all," she wrote. "I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love."

The announcement came two hours after Paula revealed that she had decided to transition him to "comfort care."

"It is time to let him go in peace," she wrote on Facebook. "I thank you all immensely for your love and support. You have no idea how much your love helped me through this. I’m sorry this is it. I’m sorry there’s nothing else I can do. I wish I could have done more. I wish I could have saved him. I’m so sorry, Johnny Solinger. I’m so sorry."

Skid Row also announced the news on social media.

"We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger," a statement on the band's official Instagram account read. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us," the band added, referencing Johnny's late grandfather.

Solinger joined Skid Row in 1999 and fronted them until 2015, when he broke away and pursued a solo career. He remained on good terms with his former band members, and was part of the band's opening concert for the Kiss Farewell Tour in 2020, according to USA Today.

In May, Solinger broke the news to his fans that he had been diagnosed with liver failure.

"It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure," he wrote in a Facebook post. "And prognosis is not so good. As with most musicians I do not have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it."

Solinger explained that he was on "at least seven different medications" and appealed to friends and fans to assist with funds to help pay for medical bills and with palliative care.

"I appreciate and want you all to keep me in your thoughts and send me all the healing vibes you can," he wrote.

His friend, Brian Lawrence, later set up a GoFundMe page, which raised over $17,000.

