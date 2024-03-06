'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's Son Dead at 25

"Sisters Wives" stars Janelle and Kody Brown are mourning the loss of their son Garrison Brown, who has died at age 25 to a suspected suicide.

Janelle Brown confirmed the news Tuesday in a statement posted on Instagram.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

The news was confirmed by Lt. Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department in a statement to People.

"On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home," he noted.

The FPD confirmed that Garrison Brown's brother "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

"At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Lt. Hernandez said.

TLC shared the news in a statement to People.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time," the statement read.

Shortly after news of Garrison Brown's death, Janelle Brown's sister wife, Meri Brown, who ended her 32-year polygamous relationship with Kody Brown in 2022, shared a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to social media, she shared Janelle and Cody Brown's statement along with photos of Garrison Brown in his National Guard uniform, adding her own message, which read, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" according to E! News.

Mykelti Padron, the 27-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, also shared Janelle Brown's tribute on her Instagram Story, adding the caption, "I love you bro."