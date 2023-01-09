Cage the Elephant Singer Schultz Arrested on Weapon Charges

Matt Schultz, lead singer of Grammy-winning rock band Cage The Elephant, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police discovered two loaded guns in his hotel room in Manhattan's Lower East Side, according to the Daily Mail.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter was arrested Thursday after police received a report from a hotel employee who claimed to have witnessed Schultz carrying a handgun into a public restroom on the ground floor.

Schultz admitted to owning two .45 caliber guns but said he was no longer in possession of the weapons, prompting his arrest, the Daily Mail reported.

A judge granted police a search warrant to enter his room where cops say they found two loaded guns: a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Schultz possessed a firearm license for the guns. According to the Daily Mail, he did not, however, ET Canada claims he did.

Schultz spent the night at the 9th precinct in Lower Manhattan. On Friday was taken to the Bellevue Hospital to receive medication he needed before returning to the stationhouse a few hours later.

The musician did not have a criminal history before his arrest on Thursday.

Cage The Elephant, formed in 2006 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, exploded onto the scene after releasing its sophomore album "Thank You Happy Birthday," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, according to People magazine.

The band received Grammy awards for best rock album for its 2015 studio album, "Tell Me I'm Pretty," as well as the 2019 album "Social Cues."

Before joining the band, Schultz worked at a sandwich bar and as a plumber.

The band has shows scheduled in Toronto on Aug. 2 and Quebec, Canada, two days later. It is unknown if Schultz's arrest will affect these tour dates.