Country Music Star John Michael Montgomery Injured in 'Serious' Bus Crash

Country music star John Michael Montgomery sustained several broken ribs and other injuries when the tour bus he was traveling in on a Tennessee highway headed to a North Carolina concert Friday was involved in a "serious accident."

Montgomery, 57, announced the news Saturday on his Facebook page, saying that despite the "cuts and broken ribs" he was "doing well."

"I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon," he wrote.

The incident took place when Montgomery's 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus, which was heading south of the city of Jellico on Interstate 75, veered off the road and struck an embankment before overturning, The Tennessean reported. Passengers William Salyer, who did not have a seatbelt on, and Marc Wood, were also injured in the crash.

"I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation," Montgomery said on Facebook. "Thanks to everyone for their concerns."

Montgomery has concerts scheduled through to November, with the next stop on his tour slated for Sept. 24 in Indiana, according to his website. A show that was set for Sept. 17 in Texas was scratched, The Tennessean reported.

Montgomery is behind a slew of hits including 1995's "I Can Love You Like That" and "Sold."

Born in Danville, Kentucky, to parents who were passionate about music, Montgomery was first introduced to the stage while performing in the family band alongside his parents and brother Eddie, according to his biography.

"To a certain extent, my dad always had a natural ability to draw fans and entertain people," he said. "I don’t care if it was on the front porch, the living room, or on a stage. I think that transitioned to me and my brother being able to do that on stage."

When his parents divorced, Montgomery took over lead vocals before moving on to perform in the band Early Tymz with Eddie and their friend Troy Gentry. He later embarked upon a solo career while Eddie and Gentry, who died five years ago, continued to perform together as the duo Montgomery Gentry.