Simon Cowell Backed Out of a Talk Show Due to 'Anxiety, Stress'

Simon Cowell has revealed "anxiety and stress" once forced him to back out of hosting his own daily chat show.

Speaking with E! News, the "America's Got Talent" judge explained the set had already been built when he started to get cold feet.

"I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting," Cowell said. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."

Cowell may not be up for engaging with people on a daily basis in a talk show format; however, he does continue to spot talent as a judge alongside Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on NBC's new competition series "America's Got Talent: All-Stars."

The show's host, Terry Crews spoke to E! News about how the competition helped to expose extremely talented individuals across the globe. With this in mind, he said he believed the show should be named "The World's Got Talent."

"You have most memorable, you have people who've won 'got talent' competitions all over the world, international," he explained. "And everyone has come here to compete against each other."

Klum agreed, stating, "It almost feels like you're at the Olympics."

The supermodel added that the new series will continue to be a family friendly affair.

"I also love watching it at home with my kids, with my husband, because there's always someone else," she said. "And you really get to see some outrageous, weirdly different things that you don't get to see on any other show."

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" features 10 former “America’s Got Talent” contestants who will take to the stage for one more chance to secure the winning spot, according to Page Six.