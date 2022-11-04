Sienna Miller Reveals Broadway Producer's Shocking Response to Equal Pay Request

Sienna Miller is recounting the shocking response an esteemed Broadway producer had to her request for equal pay.

Speaking with British Vogue, the 40-year-old actor revealed that she was "offered less than half" the weekly pay of what a male costar would make for a production they were doing on Broadway.

"I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, it's not about money —– it's about fairness and respect, thinking they'd come back and say, 'Of course, of course.' But they didn't. They just said, 'Well f*** off then,'" she said.

Miller declined to name the show or producer but People noted that she has only appeared in two Broadway productions — "Cabaret" in 2015 and "After Miss Julie" in 2009.

Miller said the remarks initially left her feeling "terrible about myself and embarrassed" but ended up being a "pivotal moment."

"I realized I had every right to be equally subsidized for the work that I would have done," she said.

During the interview, Miller also spoke about the late Chadwick Boseman reallocating some of his salary so that she could be paid fairly for her work on the 2019 film "21 Bridges."

Boseman, who acted and produced the 2019 thriller, was hoping to secure Miller to star in the film, but the actress was reluctant to take the role of an NYPD officer after the studio declined the amount she had asked to be compensated with. The "Black Panther" actor intervened to ensure she received an appropriate salary.

"'What you did was extraordinary and meant the world,'" Miller recalled of what she told Boseman. "He came up to me when we wrapped and said, 'You got paid what you deserved.'"

Back in 2020, Miller discussed her hesitancy to film "21 Bridges," and Boseman's willingness to take a pay cut to ensure she took the role, during an interview with Empire magazine.

"This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," she said. "And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.' "

Miller recalled Boseman saying she "deserved to be paid" the amount she was asking. Taking a pay cut to ensure she was fairly compensated was one of the most "astounding" things she had experienced.

"That kind of thing just doesn't happen," she said. "He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.' It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully," she continued, adding that there was no "showiness" in the gesture. Boseman simply said to her: "Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid."