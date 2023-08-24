Sienna Miller Pregnant With Her Second Child

Actor Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child.

The news was confirmed by People, which obtained photos of Miller, 41, on vacation in Ibiza. In the images, her growing baby bump is apparent.

Miller already shares daughter Marlowe, 10, with her ex, Tom Sturridge. Miller is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, with whom she was first linked in February.

Last year, Miller opened up about having children after the age of 40, saying that there was a time when she felt pressure to settle down and have more children.

"The pressure ... about kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she told Elle U.K. at the time. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

Miller said she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs," she said. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Miller echoed her sentiment while speaking with British Vogue last year.

"I'd invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person," she said "And I felt like time was really my currency."

Miller admitted that she experienced "a lot of anxiety" surrounding how she had hoped her life would have panned out.

"Relationships hadn't worked out — I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum," she said.

She said things worked out for the best.

"I love being a mother," she said. "It's what I do best."