×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sienna miller | pregnant | second child

Sienna Miller Pregnant With Her Second Child

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Actor Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child.

The news was confirmed by People, which obtained photos of Miller, 41, on vacation in Ibiza. In the images, her growing baby bump is apparent.

Miller already shares daughter Marlowe, 10, with her ex, Tom Sturridge. Miller is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, with whom she was first linked in February.

Last year, Miller opened up about having children after the age of 40, saying that there was a time when she felt pressure to settle down and have more children.

"The pressure ... about kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she told Elle U.K. at the time. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

Miller said she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs," she said. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Miller echoed her sentiment while speaking with British Vogue last year. 

"I'd invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person," she said "And I felt like time was really my currency."

Miller admitted that she experienced "a lot of anxiety" surrounding how she had hoped her life would have panned out. 

"Relationships hadn't worked out — I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum," she said. 

She said things worked out for the best.

"I love being a mother," she said. "It's what I do best."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Sienna Miller, 41, is pregnant with her second child.
sienna miller, pregnant, second child
297
2023-24-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved