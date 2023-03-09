Siegfried & Roy's 'Jungle Palace' Listed for $3M

The home that once belonged to famous illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy was listed for sale this week with an asking price of $3 million, according to KLAS.

Known locally as "The Jungle Palace," the residence was built in 1954 and is located on Vegas Drive near N. Decatur, across the street from the Las Vegas Golf Club. The sale of the "legendary property" includes four parcels with four homes, plus a casita and cabana.

The main house features two beds and four baths, an indoor Jacuzzi and a pool. There are two detached studios each with bathrooms and a guest house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are three pools, including one used by the big cats once housed there, and bird sanctuary and animal enclosures that will remain in place upon sale.

For decades, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn were headliners of their Siegfried & Roy magic show in Las Vegas. The duo, both natives of Germany, first teamed up in 1957 and made their Las Vegas debut a decade later. Siegfried & Roy began performing at the Mirage in 1990.

The pair gained international recognition for helping to save rare white tigers and white lions from extinction. Their compound was home to dozens of rare animals over the years. The white lions and white tigers were the result of a preservation program that began in the 1980s.

The Siegfried & Roy show incorporated animal antics and magic tricks, featuring 20 white tigers and lions, the number varying depending on the night. The show also had other exotic animals, including an elephant.

In 2003 however, an onstage attack by a tiger during a show resulted in Horn sustaining a severed spine. It ended his performing career. He died on May 8, 2020 from complications caused by COVID-19. Fischbacher died on Jan. 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.

