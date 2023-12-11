Singer Sia Admits to Liposuction: 'I Am Insecure'

Sia is getting candid about liposuction.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, the Australian singer admitted to undergoing the procedure after struggling to lose weight.

"Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today," she wrote.

"Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise," she added.

Sia explained that she wanted to speak openly about her liposuction experience to avoid perpetuating the culture of secrecy surrounding celebrity body image.

"I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough," she wrote. "I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues."

This marks the second time Sia has spoken openly about having liposuction.

In 2021, the singer shared that she underwent the procedure due to her insecurities.

"I’ve had liposuction twice on my chin thinking I had a double chin and it turned out to be muscles that I use to sing," she said during an interview with physician and author Gabor Maté at the time.

"I was so insecure," she said, adding that she had had a botched liposuction procedure on her stomach. "I did that to myself because I was so insecure and finally, I’m stopping doing any of that."

Sia also previously admitted to having plastic surgery on her face.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about [anything]," she said while presenting an award to her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, at the 2023 Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles in October. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible," she added, according to E! News. "He is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world."