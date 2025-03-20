Sia Files for Divorce From Daniel Bernad a Year After Quietly Welcoming Baby

Sia filed for divorce from her husband Daniel Bernad after two years of marriage and almost a year after she secretly gave birth to their first child together.

Court documents filed Wednesday, obtained by People, reveal the Australian singer-songwriter separated from her husband Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The filing also revealed the Grammy-nominated artist, 49, welcomed her third child — her first with Bernad —11 months ago, keeping the news private until now. The baby was born Somersault Wonder Bernad on March 27, 2024, according to court documents.

Sia is seeking legal and physical custody of their 11-month-old child while allowing Bernad visitation rights; however, she has requested the court deny spousal support to her ex.

In May 2023, months after they were legally married, the pop star wed Bernad in a private, candlelit ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy. Only six guests were present for the event.

Before Bernad, Sia was married to Erik Anders Lang. They exchanged vows in August 2014 at her Palm Springs home, just two months after Lang shared their engagement news on Instagram. The couple separated in December 2016.

Before her marriage to Bernad, Sia became a mother to two teenage boys in 2019, both who were 18 at the time and on the verge of aging out of the foster care system. She opened up about her decision to adopt in a 2020 interview with Vogue, saying she first saw one of her sons in a documentary.

"I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son," she said. "I was like: 'What? Like, he doesn't have anybody. Oh my God. I'm going to find him, and I'm going to be his mummy.' And so that's what I did."

Sia also revealed she wanted to keep growing her family.

"I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while," she said on motherhood at the time.

"The next thing I'm planning to do is foster actual infants," she continued. "Maybe [their mother] is drug-addicted, and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found.

"If I can do that then I think I'll feel like I'm superhuman."