Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum

Sia has announced that she is on the autism spectrum.

Nearly two years ago, the Australian pop star and filmmaker drew widespread criticism for her depiction of autism in the film, "Music," which follows a teenager with non-verbal autism and her career. Many took issue with the clumsy portrayal of the condition, as well as with the casting of the neurotypical actress Maddie Ziegler.

However, in a new podcast about the TV series, "Survivor," Sia has shared that she is "on the spectrum," according to the Guardian.

"I've felt like for 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on.' And only in the last two years have I become fully myself," she said,

Sia initially defended her directorial debut back in 2021, saying in a tweet that the movie "is both a love letter to caregivers and to the autism community," according to Variety. "I have my own unique view of the community, and felt it is underrepresented and compelled to make it," she added. "If that makes me a s--- I'm a s---, but my intentions are awesome."

The film faced a second wave of criticism for depicting the use of restraints on autistic people, with calls for it to be canceled. The backlash prompted Sia to apologize, then deactivate her Twitter account.

"I promise, have been listening," the "Alive" hitmaker tweeted, according to the Daily Mail. "The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie: MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people."

Sia then reminded followers that there were autistic occupational therapists specializing in sensory processing available "to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety."

"I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough," she said of the decision.

The pop icon also sent off a tweet that simply read, "I'm sorry."