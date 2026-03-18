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Tags: shia labeouf | rome | actor | mardi gras | child star | homosexuality

Nearly Nude Shia LaBeouf Spotted in Rome Hotel Lobby Asking for Light

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 12:03 PM EDT

Actor Shia LaBeouf drew attention after being seen in a hotel lobby in Rome wearing only boxer briefs and asking for a cigarette light.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf, with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, approaches a woman and says, "C'mon, bro … give me a f****** match. You got a match?"

The woman walks away as he continues calling out for a light. The incident occurred during a recent trip to Italy.

LaBeouf traveled to Rome after receiving court approval to temporarily leave Louisiana.

According to court documents, he requested permission to travel "for religious observations" to attend the baptism of his father, Page Six reported.

One judge initially denied the request before another approved a weeklong stay in Europe. He was later photographed heading to the airport carrying several bags.

The trip came shortly after LaBeouf's arrest in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations.

He was detained following a bar altercation in which footage showed him in a heated confrontation with multiple individuals.

A video also appeared to show him headbutting one of the men, and a police report stated the individual's nose may have been dislocated. LaBeouf was charged with two counts of simple battery and released soon after.

He later appeared in court, where he was ordered to post a $100,000 bond, attend rehabilitation, and participate in a drug testing program.

In a video interview released earlier this month with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf addressed the incident and his behavior.

"When I'm standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared," said LaBeouf.

"I'm sorry. If that's homophobic, then I'm that. Yeah."

"I'll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me." He later clarified, "I'm good with gay — be gay over there, though. Don't be gay in my lap."

LaBeouf has recently been based in New Orleans, having reportedly moved there to be closer to family after separating from his wife, Mia Goth, last year following nine years of marriage.

LaBeouf has described the relationship as "unhappy" and acknowledged making "a lot of mistakes."

The Rome sighting has added to a series of recent developments involving the actor, spanning legal proceedings and public behavior captured on video.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Actor Shia LaBeouf drew attention after being seen in a hotel lobby in Rome wearing only boxer briefs and asking for a cigarette light.
shia labeouf, rome, actor, mardi gras, child star, homosexuality
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2026-03-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 12:03 PM
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