Shelley Duvall Reveals Why She Left Hollywood

"The Shining" star Shelley Duvall has broken her silence and revealed why she suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

The actor was a film icon in the 1970s and 1980s, starring in a string of acclaimed films by director Robert Altman, including "3 Women" and "Nashville." She also famously appeared with Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" and with Robin Williams in "Popeye."

Then, just as quickly as she shot into the limelight, Duvall seemingly disappeared. In a new interview with People, she revealed that dwindling film roles combined with her brother's spinal cancer diagnosis contributed to her decision to walk away.

"It's the longest sabbatical I ever took," she said, "but it was for really important reasons — to get in touch with my family again."

Duvall, 73, also reflected on the early stages of her career. She was 18 when she was noticed by a group of representatives from Hollywood at her then-boyfriend's art opening.

"Somebody said, 'Oh, it's the movie people,'" she said.

Duvall was asked to audition, and she soon found herself co-starring in Altman's 1970 comedy "Brewster McCloud." Two films later, she decided to make acting her career.

Duvall went on to star in several of Altman's films, and carved a place for herself with her doe eyes and lithe frame.

"After 'Thieves Like Us,' Robert [Altman] looked at me and said, 'I knew you were good, but I didn't know you were great,'" she told People. "It's the reason I stuck with it and became an actress."

Although she was working with Hollywood titans, Duvall admitted to People that she struggled to make her career profitable.

"You didn't get paid much — just scale plus 10 percent," she said. "They thought women would just marry and the husband's going to support them. But that doesn't happen for everybody."

Duvall is returning to acting with a role in the indie horror film, "The Forest Hills," which opens March 11.

"Shelley's a Hollywood icon," said director-writer-producer Scott Goldberg, who said he contacted Duvall last year and asked her to play a supporting role in the film. "I'm happy that she has the opportunity to show that she still has the talent."