Sharon Stone's 11-Year-Old Nephew Dies After 'Total Organ Failure'

a curly haired sharon stone on the red carpet in 2005
Actress Sharon Stone in 2005 (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 11:32 AM

Sharon Stone's 11-year-old godson and nephew has died.

The "Basic Instinct" star shared the news Monday in an Instagram post that featured a heartbreaking video honoring the life of River Stone.

"River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned the video, which showed home footage of River. The video played to the song "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton, whose own 4-year-old son died in 1991 after falling out the window of a 53rd-floor apartment.

It was not long before messages of condolences flooded Stone's post. Among her well-wishers were several celebrities.

"Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family," wrote "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes.

"This breaks my heart. I'm in pieces right now," added Hayes' co-star Leslie Jordan.

"I am so sorry. My lord," Selma Blair commented.

"I'm so sorry. Deep heartfelt prayers for your family," wrote Hillary Swank.

"Sharon, I'm so very sorry for your loss. This is incredibly heartbreaking. My love, prayers and thoughts to you and your family," added "Kyle XY" star Jaimie Alexander.

The news of River's death comes days after Stone shared a photo on Instagram of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she captioned the image. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

River is the son of Stone's younger brother, Patrick Stone, and his wife Tasha. Shortly before his death, they provided a health update in which they asked for prayers.

"This is the HARDEST thing I have ever had to post but I am BEGGING everyone and anyone who prays please pray HARD for River," Tasha wrote Aug. 26 on Facebook. "He was life flighted to Children's UPMC Pittsburgh last night/early morning and is not doing so well. He is in a coma currently and I am dying."

