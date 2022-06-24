Sharon Stone Reveals She Lost 9 Children by Miscarriage

Sharon Stone has revealed that she suffered nine miscarriages.

The actor made the announcement on social media earlier this week while speaking out about the psychological impact of pregnancy loss.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone shared on People's Instagram. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure," she continued, adding that there was a lack of empathy surrounding the topic.

Stone remarked, "Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone previously opened up about her pregnancy losses during a 2012 interview with AARP. She recalled attending events and having to go on stage after a loss.

"I would be in the wings, with people looking at me, my head on the floor, praying: 'God, please help me. I know I have to go out there and raise money. But I've lost my child; I've lost my health; I've lost everything.' I was just broken," she told the outlet.

Stone now shares sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16 through adoption with her ex-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein. She opened up about her past miscarriages on an Instagram post promoting People's cover story with former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

In the interview, Murgatroyd explained that she had a third miscarriage while Chmerkovskiy was working overseas in Ukraine in 2021. Her first loss, which occurred in 2020, left her feeling "completely embarrassed" and "ultimately ashamed."

"I didn't even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage," Murgatroyd recalled. "I'm somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn't really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system."

Murgatroyd told the publication that they plan to undergo in vitro fertilization and she was feeling "excited."