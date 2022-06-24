×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sharon stone | miscarriage | pregnancy loss

Sharon Stone Reveals She Lost 9 Children by Miscarriage

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25 in Cannes, France. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 June 2022 12:38 PM

Sharon Stone has revealed that she suffered nine miscarriages.

The actor made the announcement on social media earlier this week while speaking out about the psychological impact of pregnancy loss.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone shared on People's Instagram. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure," she continued, adding that there was a lack of empathy surrounding the topic.

Stone remarked, "Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

Stone previously opened up about her pregnancy losses during a 2012 interview with AARP. She recalled attending events and having to go on stage after a loss.

"I would be in the wings, with people looking at me, my head on the floor, praying: 'God, please help me. I know I have to go out there and raise money. But I've lost my child; I've lost my health; I've lost everything.' I was just broken," she told the outlet.

Stone now shares sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16 through adoption with her ex-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein. She opened up about her past miscarriages on an Instagram post promoting People's cover story with former "Dancing With the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

In the interview, Murgatroyd explained that she had a third miscarriage while Chmerkovskiy was working overseas in Ukraine in 2021. Her first loss, which occurred in 2020, left her feeling "completely embarrassed" and "ultimately ashamed."

"I didn't even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage," Murgatroyd recalled. "I'm somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn't really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system."

Murgatroyd told the publication that they plan to undergo in vitro fertilization and she was feeling "excited."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Sharon Stone has revealed that she suffered nine miscarriages. The actor made the announcement on social media earlier this week while speaking out about the psychological impact of pregnancy loss.
sharon stone, miscarriage, pregnancy loss
354
2022-38-24
Friday, 24 June 2022 12:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved