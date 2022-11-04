Sharon Stone Recovering After Tumor Removal

Actor Sharon Stone is recovering after having a "large fibroid tumor" removed after initially receiving a misdiagnosis that overlooked the mass.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "Basic Instinct" star wrote that she recently began experiencing pain for which a double epidural was administered. However, the worsening pain prompted her to seek a second opinion from a doctor who confirmed she had a "large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Stone revealed that she will be recovering for the next four to six weeks and urged her followers on Instagram to seek second medical opinions.

"It can save your life," she wrote.

Stone has been open about her health issues, revealing in her 2021 autobiography "The Beauty of Living Twice" that, in 2001, doctors removed "gigantic" benign tumors "bigger than my breasts alone," according to the Daily Mail.

That same year she also suffered a life-threatening stroke and brain aneurysm that required seven years of recovery. Her career took a dive as she had to relearn functions like walking and writing. Revisiting those memories, Stone opened up about the moment in the hospital when she realized the severity of her situation.

"The room was so silent," she recalled during an interview with Willie Geist on "Today" in 2021. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

In her memoir, Stone writes about seeing a bright light and experiencing a sense of falling. She also recalls seeing people who had passed. Speaking with Geist, Stone said others had revealed similar stories.

"I found out that I wasn't the only one who'd had this kind of experience," she said. "It's so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it's a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it's a spiritual thing. Personally, I'm with [Albert] Einstein, who believed that it's both."

More recently, Stone revealed that she had nine miscarriages, making the announcement on social media in June while speaking out about the psychological impact of pregnancy loss.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone shared on People's Instagram. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure," she continued, adding that there was a lack of empathy surrounding the topic.

She added: "Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."