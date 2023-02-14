Sharon Stone's Brother Dies After Tragic Loss of 11-Month-Old Son

Sharon Stone's younger brother Patrick has died at age 57.

The actor confirmed the death of her brother, who tragically lost his 11-month-old son in 2021, Monday on social media.

"RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone," Stone captioned an image of her with her arm around Patrick.

Stone also shared the news in an emotional video posted on Instagram Monday night in which she confirmed initial reports that he had died of "sudden cardiac death due to heart disease."

"We did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday," she said. "... Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences."

Stone admitted her family had suffered a "tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have."

"And we do greatly understand that the losses are ours here on Earth, and I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us, and we just ask you to continue to be kind," she added. "Thank you."

Patrick was the father of Stone's nephew River, who in 2021 died of "total organ failure," according to People.

Patrick's wife, Tasha, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her husband Sunday in which she remembered him as having "the biggest heart of anyone I know" and being the dad of "beautiful children that he loved and adored."

"I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him," she wrote, according to People. "I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend."

Tasha added that she took some comfort in knowing that "we had one of the best days full of love and the moments we shared throughout the day I know that he did not doubt the depth of my love for him."

She went on to describe Patrick as her "soul mate" as they "just got each other even at our ugliest."

"My sweet, loving and often times obnoxious husband I would not have changed a minute of the last 20 years [except for our baby going to Heaven] other than showing you more love," she added.

"My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. Please give him the biggest hug and kiss from all of us and keep him out of mischief."