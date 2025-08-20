Sharon Stone Questions Need for 'Basic Instinct' Remake: Why Do It?

Sharon Stone pushed back against the planned "Basic Instinct" reboot.

Speaking to TODAY, the actor dismissed the project, saying she sees little reason to revisit the 1992 thriller, especially if the storyline goes unchanged.

"If it goes the way the one that I was in went, I will just say, I don't know why you'd do it," she said. "I mean, go ahead, but good [expletive] luck."

Released in 1992, "Basic Instinct" starred Stone, now 67, as Catherine Tramell, a crime novelist drawn into a murder investigation led by Detective Nick Curran, played by Michael Douglas. The erotic thriller became one of the decade's most talked-about films.

According to Variety, the reboot is being written by the original screenwriter, Joe Eszterhas, and produced under Scott Stuber's United Artists banner with Amazon MGM Studios. When the project was announced in July, The Wrap reported that Stone might return for the new film.

"To those who question what an 80-year-old man is doing writing a sexy, erotic thriller: the rumors of my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist," Eszterhas said in a statement to TheWrap at the time. "I call my writing partner the TWISTED LITTLE MAN and he lives somewhere deep inside me. He was born 29 and he will die 29 and he tells me he is 'sky high up' to write this piece and provide viewers with a wild and orgasmic ride. That makes me very happy."

When it debuted, the film drew sharply divided reactions. While it picked up Academy Award nominations for editing and original score, it also faced criticism for portraying an LGBTQ+ character as a violent antagonist at a time when the HIV/AIDS crisis was beginning to subside.

The movie also drew backlash for its explicit nudity, particularly in its now-notorious interrogation scene. Protests followed, including one during Stone's appearance as host of Saturday Night Live on April 11, 1992, where demonstrators interrupted her opening monologue before six were taken into custody.