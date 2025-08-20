WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sharon stone | basic instinct | reboot

Sharon Stone Questions Need for 'Basic Instinct' Remake: Why Do It?

By    |   Wednesday, 20 August 2025 01:09 PM EDT

Sharon Stone pushed back against the planned "Basic Instinct" reboot.

Speaking to TODAY, the actor dismissed the project, saying she sees little reason to revisit the 1992 thriller, especially if the storyline goes unchanged.

"If it goes the way the one that I was in went, I will just say, I don't know why you'd do it," she said. "I mean, go ahead, but good [expletive] luck."

Released in 1992, "Basic Instinct" starred Stone, now 67, as Catherine Tramell, a crime novelist drawn into a murder investigation led by Detective Nick Curran, played by Michael Douglas. The erotic thriller became one of the decade's most talked-about films.

According to Variety, the reboot is being written by the original screenwriter, Joe Eszterhas, and produced under Scott Stuber's United Artists banner with Amazon MGM Studios. When the project was announced in July, The Wrap reported that Stone might return for the new film.

"To those who question what an 80-year-old man is doing writing a sexy, erotic thriller: the rumors of my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist," Eszterhas said in a statement to TheWrap at the time. "I call my writing partner the TWISTED LITTLE MAN and he lives somewhere deep inside me. He was born 29 and he will die 29 and he tells me he is 'sky high up' to write this piece and provide viewers with a wild and orgasmic ride. That makes me very happy."

When it debuted, the film drew sharply divided reactions. While it picked up Academy Award nominations for editing and original score, it also faced criticism for portraying an LGBTQ+ character as a violent antagonist at a time when the HIV/AIDS crisis was beginning to subside.

The movie also drew backlash for its explicit nudity, particularly in its now-notorious interrogation scene. Protests followed, including one during Stone's appearance as host of Saturday Night Live on April 11, 1992, where demonstrators interrupted her opening monologue before six were taken into custody.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Sharon Stone pushed back against the planned "Basic Instinct" reboot.Speaking to TODAY, the actor dismissed the project, saying she sees little reason to revisit the 1992 thriller, especially if the storyline goes unchanged.
sharon stone, basic instinct, reboot
329
2025-09-20
Wednesday, 20 August 2025 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved