Sharon Osbourne Shares Voicemail Trump Left for Her After Ozzy's Death

Sharon Osbourne has shared that President Donald Trump personally reached out to her following the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, earlier this year.

In a new episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, Sharon Osbourne played a voicemail Trump left offering condolences in the days after the Black Sabbath frontman's death in July.

"Hi, Sharon. It's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family," he said in the message.

"Ozzy was amazing. He was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and I wanna tell you he was unique in every way and talented," Trump continued. "So I just wanted to wish you the best and it's a tough thing, I know how close you were, and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself, say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

Sharon Osbourne, who first met Trump while appearing as a contestant on "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010, said she appreciated the gesture and separated it from any political context.

"Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner," she said. "Whoever you like, half of people are gonna go like this. And now it's more so than ever in history ... All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month. I spent one month with him and his wife [Melania Trump], who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to."

She recalled that Trump always treated her and her family with respect and consideration.

"He was always, 'How are the children? How is Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done and their manners are great.' And he was just a great guy to talk to and he has always treated me with respect," she said.

Reflecting on the call, Sharon Osbourne added that she was touched by Trump's kindness.

"The thing is all I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania, the same, nothing. And they have been great. And for him to take his time to do that for us," she said.

Her son, Jack Osbourne, who co-hosts the podcast, also commented on the gesture, saying, "Love him or hate him, he didn't have to call and leave a voicemail."

Ozzy Osbourne, 76, died in July after a series of health challenges, including a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020. A death certificate later confirmed he died of a heart attack, according to The New York Times.