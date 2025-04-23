Sharon Osbourne Urges US to Revoke Rap Group's Visas After Israel Criticism

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out against the Irish-language rap group Kneecap, urging U.S. authorities to revoke their work visas after they used their Coachella set to voice opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Taking to social media, the television personality claimed that the group was promoting hate speech and endorsing terrorist groups, arguing that they should be banned from performing in the U.S.

"I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap's work visa," she wrote on X Tuesday.

Fox News commentators also criticized the band, claiming it was bringing "Nazi Germany" ideals to the U.S.

In response, Kneecap dismissed the Fox News remarks, sharing messages of support from fans. The group revealed it had received thousands of positive endorsements, alongside "hundreds of violent Zionist threats," The Guardian reported. It also noted that nearly all of the concerts on its U.S. tour scheduled for October had sold out.

The group, consisting of Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara from Belfast, along with DJ Próvaí from Derry, has gained a following in the U.S.

During their performance at Coachella last weekend, Mo Chara spoke out, stating that while Britain had oppressed the Irish, it had not resorted to bombing them from the air. He also remarked, "The Palestinians have nowhere to go."

The group encouraged the crowd to chant "free, free Palestine" and displayed pro-Palestinian messages on large screens. One message read, "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people," while another highlighted U.S. support for Israel despite its war crimes. A final message included an expletive directed at Israel.

Commenting on their performance, Osbourne said the festival had "compromised its moral and spiritual integrity" by allowing Kneecap and Green Day to denounce Israel over the 18-month war.

"Music's primary purpose is to unite people. It should not be a venue for promoting terrorist organisations or spreading hate," she said, referencing Kneecap's "aggressive" political statements.

"This band openly support terrorist organisations. This behaviour raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA."