Sharon Osbourne Boots Band From Ozzy's Final Show Over Managerial Dispute

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 01:22 PM EDT

Sharon Osbourne has dropped a band from the lineup of the anticipated "Back to the Beginning" concert featuring Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Sharon Osbourne said that her decision was based on a conflict with the group's manager.

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath. And it was probably the worst way I've felt in years," she said.

"And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me," she continued. "And he's now going around making up [expletive] lies because I threw his band off the bill. I don't care what people say. Because do you know what? I don't love them. I care about people who love me, what they say about me. You can't care what an industry says, because you don't love them, so how can it hurt you? It doesn't."

Although rumors first suggested that the band removed was Iron Maiden, after a reported conflict between Sharon Osbourne and Bruce Dickinson at the 2005 Ozzfest, Sharon Osbourne quickly denied these claims.

"Oh god, no. Ozzy only has respect for the guys in Maiden," she said, adding that Ozzy Osbourne only learned of Dickinson's behavior after the incident. "I never told him, until the night that it happened, when it was the last show, and he just looked at me and goes, 'You're terrible.'"

There was also some speculation that Tool might have been removed, as their name was initially absent from the promotional materials for the event's global livestream. However, it was later clarified that this was just a design error, and Tool remains scheduled to perform, Billboard reported.

The "Back to the Beginning" concert is set to take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, and will feature the final live performances from both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 01:22 PM
