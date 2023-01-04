×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sharon osbourne | kelly osbourne | baby

Sharon Osbourne Says Daughter Kelly Gave Birth to First Child

kelly osbourne
Kelly Osbourne (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 01:05 PM EST

Kelly Osbourne and her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their first child, a boy.  

The news was confirmed Tuesday by her mother, Sharon Osbourne, a former panelist on "The View," and on British talk show "The Talk." Sharon Osbourne said the baby was named Sidney after his father. 

Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," added Sharon. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her." 

Kelly has tried to keep details of her pregnancy, including the baby's gender, out of the media, but her father, rocker Ozzy, could not refrain from sharing the information, as Kelly revealed to People in October. 

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f*****g told everybody," she said. "Because he's so excited."

Kelly revealed that she was pregnant in May via an Instagram post, saying she was "over the moon" about becoming a mother.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she captioned a photo of herself holding up a picture of an ultrasound. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Speaking with People, Kelly did, however, admit she was experiencing quite a few nerves.

"I'm terrified, but absolutely excited," she said. "I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything."

 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kelly Osbourne and her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their first child, a boy.  
sharon osbourne, kelly osbourne, baby
268
2023-05-04
Wednesday, 04 January 2023 01:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved