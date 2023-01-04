Sharon Osbourne Says Daughter Kelly Gave Birth to First Child

Kelly Osbourne and her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their first child, a boy.

The news was confirmed Tuesday by her mother, Sharon Osbourne, a former panelist on "The View," and on British talk show "The Talk." Sharon Osbourne said the baby was named Sidney after his father.

Kelly and her baby are also "doing so great, so great," added Sharon. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly has tried to keep details of her pregnancy, including the baby's gender, out of the media, but her father, rocker Ozzy, could not refrain from sharing the information, as Kelly revealed to People in October.

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f*****g told everybody," she said. "Because he's so excited."

Kelly revealed that she was pregnant in May via an Instagram post, saying she was "over the moon" about becoming a mother.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she captioned a photo of herself holding up a picture of an ultrasound. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Speaking with People, Kelly did, however, admit she was experiencing quite a few nerves.

"I'm terrified, but absolutely excited," she said. "I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything."