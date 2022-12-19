Sharon Osbourne's Family Share Update After Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is at home recovering after suffering an unknown medical episode Friday, her family has revealed.

The former "The Talk" co-host fell ill while filming an episode of her son Jack Osbourne's "Night of Terror" and was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, according to multiple reports. On Saturday evening, Jack posted a health update in an Instagram Story post.

"She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote. "As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack also took the opportunity to dismiss reports that claimed Sharon had been filming for "Ghost Adventures," when she became sick at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

"MY MOTHER WASNT FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filing a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha," he wrote on his story.

Jack is a paranormal and alien investigator and hosts the series "Night of Terror," which has previously featured his family in two episodes back in 2020, according to the New York Post.

Sharon has not made any announcements about her medical episode but has been open about her previous health issues, including her 2002 treatments for colon cancer as well as her brief hospitalization in 2020 with COVID-19.

"I wanted to share that I've tested positive for COVID-19," she revealed in an Instagram post at the time. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

In April, Sharon also admitted she had a facelift last year, and the results were "horrendous." She opened up about going under the knife during an interview with The Sunday Times, saying that the procedure left her face notably asymmetrical.

"I'm telling you, it was horrendous," she said, according to the Daily Mail, recalling how she confronted the surgeon who had performed the cosmetic surgery.

"I looked like a [expletive] Cyclops. I'm, like, 'All I need is a hunchback,' " she continued.

Sharon explained that she had the facelift in October 2021, which took nearly six hours, and it left her looking like "one of those [expletive'] mummies that they wrap [with bandages]."

"It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she added.