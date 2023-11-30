Shannen Doherty's Cancer Has Spread: I Don't Want to Die

Actor Shannen Doherty has shared a health update as she battles stage 4 breast cancer.

In an interview with People, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones. Despite this, Doherty remains positive, telling the outlet, "We're on a really good regimen now, and it's working well for me."

As she navigates treatments and explores options for clinical trials at 52, Doherty is striving to dispel the notion that she is helpless.

"People don't know a lot about cancer. I think they sort of assume it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age — 'You're done, you’re retired,' — and we're not," she told the magazine.

"We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life," she continued. "We're just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Despite announcing remission, she disclosed on "Good Morning America" in February 2020 that she had been privately fighting cancer again for a year, according to USA Today.

The "Charmed" actor has been open about her journey on social media. In June, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain. She underwent surgery to remove the tumor and received radiation treatment.

"It's definitely one of the scariest things I've ever been through in my entire life," she told People.

"I'm not afraid of dying. I just don't want to die," Doherty continued. "I'm not done with life. I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m not done."

She added, "My greatest memory's yet to come."