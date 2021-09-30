Shakira Attacked by 2 Wild Boars

Shakira was attacked by two wild boars that made off with her handbag while she was walking in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son.

The pop superstar recounted the bizarre story on a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday.

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she said, holding up her damaged bag for viewers to see, according to the Daily Mail. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

Shakira then turned to her son, who walked off in the background.

"Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar," she said.

Wild boars have become increasingly aggressive over recent years, having invaded parts of Spain to forage for food. In 2016 alone police received 1,187 phone calls about wild hog incidents in the Catalan capital, according to the BBC.

One Barcelona resident, Xavier Bosch, recalled last month how a wild boar bit him while he was with his family near the city's Tibidado Amusement Park. They were on their way to watch meteor showers and shooting stars, Daily Mail noted. He reported the attack to the Barcelona City Hall.

It is estimated that there are over 10 million wild boars across Europe. Photos showing the animals roaming the streets of Rome have gone viral. This week NPR estimated that dozens, sometimes even hundreds, abandon the parks they inhabit to meander through the city center. And residents are nervous and frustrated.

"I am afraid of walking on the sidewalk, because on one side there are the dumpsters for the rubbish and they (the boars) jump on me," said Grazia, a 79-year-old grandmother.

Pino Consolati, a restaurant owner, said the local community had been invaded by wild boars that regularly walk through his outdoor dining area in search of food. Consolati further noted that his sister found around 30 hogs outside her shoe store.

"It is not a pleasant situation," he added.

