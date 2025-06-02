D.C. Mayor Urges Shakira to Reschedule Canceled World Pride Show

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has urged Shakira to reschedule her long-planned appearance at the WorldPride D.C. welcome concert.

The singer-songwriter canceled her performance Friday after logistical issues stemming from her earlier show in Boston, Massachusetts, left her unable to get her full tour setup to the venue in time for the welcome concert, WTOP reported.

A makeshift event held without Shakira drew over 300 people on Saturday to the Rubell Museum in Southwest D.C., according to The Washington Blade. Addressing the crowd, Bowser spoke about D.C. being a welcoming and inclusive city.

"We look out for each other. We stand together in good times and tough times, and no matter what the challenges are — Shakira, Shakira," joked Bowser.

As the crowd laughed, Bowser spoke directly to the singer.

"Shakira, girl, get yourself here. You have the rest of the week," she said. "We love you. We want to see you. We want to party with you."

Initially, a welcoming ceremony with multiple speakers was set to take place at Nationals Stadium along with Shakira's concert, but the entire event was canceled after learning that Shakira would not be able to perform. A statement from Capital Pride Alliance said that "despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned."

Bowser quickly organized a WorldPride welcoming reception in its place, which included a performance by members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington.

"If you live here, you know this," Bowser said of D.C.'s inclusivity of the LGBTQ community. "If you are visiting us let me tell you. D.C. has long been a leader in the fight for LGBTQ rights in the world. We're proud to welcome the world to our city, to recognize the Fabric of Freedom as the theme of this year's activities."

In her statement posted on social media May 30, Shakira said she was "sad and heartbroken" to have to cancel her D.C. event.

"I hope that I can come back to D.C. as soon as I am able," she added. "Meanwhile, please know that I am eternally thankful for your unconditional support."