Shakira Postpones Chile Concert Due to Stage Concerns

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 11:53 AM EST

Shakira canceled her concert in Santiago, Chile, mere hours before she was set to perform a sold-out show at Estadio Nacional on Sunday.

At issue, the singer said in a note posted on social media, were safety concerns regarding her stage production at the stadium.

"I am heartbroken that I cannot sing for you today for reasons beyond my control," Shakira wrote, according to Billboard. She was set to perform at Estadio Nacional, located in Santiago’s Nunoa district, for two nights, both of which were sold out.

Last month, Shakira was forced to cancel a show in Peru after she was hospitalized with a stomach issue. The concert was scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Lima, which was set to be a long-awaited return to Peru, as she had not performed in the country since 2011, according to reports.

However, hours after arriving in Lima, Shakira revealed that she had been hospitalized due to severe abdominal pain.

"The doctors who are treating me have told me that I am in no condition to perform a concert tonight. I am very sad that I will not be able to go on stage. I have been very excited to meet again with my beloved Peruvian public," she said in a statement.

"I hope to be better and to be released as soon as possible so that I can present the show I have prepared for all of you. My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date to let you know. Thank you for your understanding. I love you all very much," Shakira added in her message.

Reactions on social media were mixed. Some fans voiced frustration, particularly those who had traveled from other cities and faced challenges returning for a rescheduled date. Others were more empathetic, with Nayomy Shakira, president of the singer's official fan club in Peru, urging calm and understanding, stating, "If we are fans, we will understand that health comes first."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


