Shailene Woodley Reflects on Life After Split From Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley is opening up about one of the "darkest, hardest" times of her life after her split with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking with Net-a-Porter about her upcoming Showtime series "Three Women," the actor admitted that it was challenging and cathartic to film because of certain challenges she was experiencing in her personal life.

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s**t, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," Woodley said. "I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."

"Three Women" was filmed across New York from October 2021 to May. That February it emerged that Woodley and Rodgers had called off their engagement. A source told People at the time that it was an "amicable split."

"'It just wasn't working," the insider claimed. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

The pair were later spotted together but in April, People confirmed that their relationship had officially ended.

In her interview with Net-a-Porter, Woodley said that filming for her upcoming show gave her direction when she needed it.

"'Three Women' feels like it matters a lot — mostly, I think, because it mattered so much to me," she said. "I feel honored to be a part of it, because it genuinely gave me a North Star in a time in my life when my compass … calibration did not exist. And I think it has the potential to provide a North Star for other people out there, too."

Woodley also admitted that having her relationship with Rodgers thrust into the limelight felt "violating."

"It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them. Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous," she said. "It was the first time that I'd had a quote-unquote 'famous' relationship, and I watched scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life — it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun."

Woodley added: "I'm a very private person, and so I found that any time I posted anything, I instantly felt like I was sharing too much of who I am with people I didn't necessarily trust."