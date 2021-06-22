Rescue Team Mistakes Sex Doll for Drowning Woman

Rescue services were shocked when the "drowning woman" they pulled from the murky waters of a Japanese harbor turned out to be a plastic sex doll.

A passerby reportedly saw the doll, also known as a Dutch Wife, floating face down along the coast of Hachinohe in the country's northeast and contacted emergency services,the Daily Mail reported. It was not long before police, fire engines, and ambulances rushed to the scene. YouTuber Tanaka Natsuki, who witnessed the rescue while filming a video, tweeted about the rescue.

"While I was filming for my fishing video, I thought that a corpse had come floating by, but it turned out to be a Dutch wife (love doll). And it seems someone misunderstood what it was and called the authorities, so a ton of police, fire trucks, and ambulances showed up. Thankfully the wife was safely rescued. Nice," Natsuki wrote, according to Japan Today.

Another witness said, "It's funny for sure, but not fun for the emergency services. Dispose of your garbage properly, people!"

This is not the first time a sex doll has been mistaken for a body, which is why they are meant to be disposed of correctly, however, those who have formed a bond with the doll can also choose to have a funeral once it is no longer needed. Japanese artist Leiya Arata came up with the concept and now offers the services to members of the public through her company, Love Doll Funeral Services, in Osaka.

The funerals are elaborate — the dolls are dressed in burial attire, placed in caskets, and adorned with garlands. Undertakers are present, as well as other dolls in mourning, the Daily Mail noted in 2020. It may seem bizarre, but Arata said her customers are looking for something deeper. A place where they are loved, accepted and approved of.

"They are all great human beings but have very low self-esteem," she said. "Their desire to change or be accepted and loved is so strong and this is the only place for many of them. I want to be there for that."

Leiya explained that she started the business because she felt there was a real need for it.

"Many owners do not want them to be shredded as garbage, there are many who love them as if they were human members of their family," she said, adding that many fear being shamed for leaving the dolls in the bin where they could be found.

