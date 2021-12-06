Seth Rogen Blames 'White Supremacists' for Negative Reviews About His Christmas Show

Seth Rogen claims that "white supremacists" are the reason why his latest Christmas special has been receiving such bad reviews.

The actor and comedian teamed up with Sarah Silverman to produce "Santa Inc," which tells the story of a female elf who wants to be the first female Santa Claus. The animated show that is decidedly not for children aired on HBO Max on Thursday and has received a number of negative reviews which Rogen has shrugged off, saying that this is because "white supremacists" have taken issue with the series' subject matter and have intentionally been review-bombing it.

"We really p***ed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show #SantaInc which is now available on HBOMAX!" Rogen tweeted. "(Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation)"

While Rogen may have been expecting validation in the replies section of his tweet, he was instead met with criticism from the majority of his followers.

"Have you considered the audience rating isn't based on white supremacy, and that maybe~ it's actually just not that good?" one Twitter user wrote.

"You haven’t had a good movie since Pineapple Express. Maybe take five years off and when you come back you might be funny again," another Twitter user replied.

"You can be mad but I guess we don’t personally view your movie as an extension of ourselves and we’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times we've seen your movies," a third Twitter user replied. "Once your movies accidentally made us laugh, if it keeps happening we might get another little treat."

While there have been hundreds of reviews, few are from professional critics. The ones that have written about "Santa Inc." appear to be divided.

"'Santa Inc.' is notionally about Christmas: Silverman voices an ambitious elf who wants to be appointed to take on the role of Santa (In this world, Santa Claus is real, and a role into which new applicants enter every so often; no woman has ever taken on the gig)," noted TV critic Daniel D'Addario for Variety. "But it also wants to be cooler than the genre of which it’s a part. In elevating itself above its subject matter, 'Santa Inc.' ends up feeling dour and heavy, a televised lump of coal."

Decider's Joel Keller meanwhile, praised the show and recommended streaming it.

"Sure, 'Santa Inc.' isn’t afraid to get raunchy, and it feels like it lays that raunchiness on a bit thick," Keller noted. "But there is a fun story at its center, backed by funny performances from Silverman, Rogen and the rest of the cast."