Seth Rogen: 'People Don't Care' About the Oscars

Seth Rogen has taken aim at the movie industry, suggesting that perhaps people "don't care" about awards shows anymore.

The actor made the remarks during an interview with Insider while discussing the Oscars.

"I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves," he explained.

"To me, maybe people just don't care," Rogen continued. "I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don't care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?"

Rogen's comments come as the Academy Awards faces a steady decline in ratings. Last year the scaled-back event, which took place at Los Angeles’ Union amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had its worst year in ratings, with less than 10 million people tuning in to watch, according to Insider. This is a stark contrast to the 23.64 million viewers in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Other awards shows are suffering a similar trend. According to the outlet, the Grammys' viewership dropped by 51%; the Golden Globes by 62%; and the SAG Awards by 52% last year.

The Academy Awards has made attempts to be more appealing to viewers by making several changes, including trying to shorten the show, dropping the original song performances and, according to Insider, even considering a most popular category.

The Academy Awards is hoping to make a comeback this year by having a yet-to-be-confirmed host, which will be the first time the show has had one since 2018, Insider noted. Previous hosts have included late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and comedians Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres.

The event will take place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 27 and unlike other awards shows in California, will reportedly not require attendees to show proof of vaccination, only a negative COVID-19 test on the day of the event.