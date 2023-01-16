Seth Rogen Calls Out CW While It Airs Awards Show

Actor/comedian Seth Rogen made a memorable appearance Sunday at the Critics Choice Awards when he blasted The CW Network, which was airing the event, while presenting the winner for Best Comedy Series.

Rogen noted that it was his first time presenting an award at the Critics Choice Awards. He then questioned if the awards show "always gives two awards out at the same time," according to Deadline. Rogen was referring to the Supporting Actor/Actress category.

"That was weird," he said "Why do they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour! It can't be that expensive. You know how I know that? This show airs at 4 p.m. on the CW. That cannot be pricey … time slot, from my understanding of how this all works."

Rogen then highlighted the fact that the network received no nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards.

"I'm not saying the CW is bad," he said. "What I will say, it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations — you are saying it's bad. We're on your least favorite network. How did that happen? Nominate yourselves next time, you'd have won. No one will think it's weird, they'll think it's fine."

Concluding his rant, Rogen said: "If you're a normal viewer of the CW, this is a startling image to be seeing on your television right now. I might be the first Jew on the CW in history. Soak it in."

Rogen was not the only one to cause a stir at the event Sunday. Cate Blanchett criticized the "patriarchal pyramid" of Hollywood awards shows upon accepting the award for best actress at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Blanchett, whose performance as an ambitious, morally dubious conductor in classical music drama "TAR" is sweeping awards, said that she wished the whole "structure" of awards shows could be changed.

"It's like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here?" she said.

"Why don't we just say there's a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another, and stop the televised horse race of it at all?" Blanchett said. "Because can I tell you, every single woman — whether it's television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever — you're all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually."

