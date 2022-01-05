Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Show for the Week

Seth Meyers has suspended taping for his NBC show "Late Night with Seth Meyers," canceling all shows until next Monday, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meyers, who is fully vaccinated, announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," he shared. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

Meyers is the latest TV personality to test positive for COVID-19 as the omicron variant surges. Jimmy Fallon also announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for the virus shortly before Christmas. He appears to have recovered and was back to host the "Tonight Show" Monday.

"I was vaccinated and boostered, which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he explained on Instagram. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," Fallon added. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job — and also thanks for putting me in the 'What chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news."

Whoopi Goldberg has also tested positive for COVID-19, and on Monday "The View" co-host Joy Behar revealed that she was experiencing "mild symptoms" and was expected to be back at work soon. In the meantime, "The View" would be broadcast remotely.

"As you can see, we're back in boxes and doing the show remotely — hopefully for just a week," she said, according to People. "I'm praying that it's just a week, but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place."

