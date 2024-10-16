WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: serena williams | tennis | cyst | neck | grapefruit | surgery | removed

Serena Williams Has Large Benign Cyst Removed From Neck

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 05:00 PM EDT

Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has had a cyst on her neck "the size of a grapefruit" surgically removed and is in recovery, she announced Wednesday on social media.

In May, "I found this big mass on my neck," Williams, 43, said. "I was mortified by it and I got tests done – everything you can imagine. Everything was negative, and it turns out I had what they called a cyst, a branchial cyst to be exact."

These growths are benign, and originate early in development but can arise at any age.

According to the National Library of Medicine, branchial cysts "comprise approximately one-third of congenital neck masses. They are benign lesions."

In her social media posting, Williams is shown recovering from her surgery with a drain attached to her neck to collect remaining fluid.

"They had to put a drain in it because it was so much," she explained, "but everything worked out and I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors."

She's later shown in the video at a toy store with her daughter, Olympia.

"Mom is suffering," she says, pointing to her bandaged neck, "but Mom has to keep showing up."

Williams announced her departure from professional tennis shortly before playing in the 2022 U.S. Open, her last tournament.

Williams took home 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, the most by a woman in the sport’s professional era, and another 14 doubles trophies with her older sister Venus. She also won four Olympic gold medals.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has had a cyst on her neck "the size of a grapefruit" surgically removed and is in recovery, she announced Wednesday on social media.
serena williams, tennis, cyst, neck, grapefruit, surgery, removed, recovery
253
2024-00-16
Wednesday, 16 October 2024 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved