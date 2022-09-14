Serena Williams Discusses Retirement: 'It's Time'

Serena Williams is opening up about retiring from tennis, saying that although she has not completely dismissed the idea of returning to the sport, putting down the racket felt like the right decision for the time being.

The 23-time Grand Slam champ made the admission during an appearance Tuesday on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." When asked whether there was a chance of "pulling a Tom Brady" and coming out of retirement, Williams teased Fallon, "You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend," according to People.

Williams made headlines shortly before the U.S. Open when she revealed in a Vogue essay her plans to step away from her nearly 27-year professional tennis career. Williams wrote that she did not like the word "retirement" and preferred to think of her decision as "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

"But I've been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis," she wrote, adding that it was "the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. ... I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

Williams elaborated on her decision to Fallon.

"I think retirement is something that's superearned, that people work really hard for," she said. "But I just feel like I'm at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give, there's a lot more I want to do, and so, I'm not going to be relaxing; there is so much more for me, and I feel it's more like an evolution of Serena."

Williams continued: "And there's so many things that I've been wanting to do for so many years, and I have such a passion for tennis for so long that I have never done it, but now it's time for me to, like, try to enjoy those things."

Announcing the news of her retirement "was a lot," Williams told Fallon. Before sharing her decision, the only person who knew her intentions was her therapist. But verbalizing the words "meant it was real" and that was what she needed to do.

"I've been playing tennis since I was little in a stroller ... that's how long I've been around tennis," Williams said. "But when it came out, I was actually relieved, and I didn't expect to feel that way. I felt pretty good.

"It's like when you want to accomplish something and you don't do it but then when you finally do it you're like, 'It wasn't as bad as I thought it was.' I should have done it 10 years ago."