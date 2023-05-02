Deuce: Serena Williams Pregnant Again

Tennis star Serena Williams is expecting her second baby with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Olympia.

Williams announced the news Monday on Instagram by sharing a carousel of photos of her and Ohanian at the Met Gala. In the photos, Williams' reveals her growing baby bump.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the post.

Williams spoke openly last year about "evolving away from tennis, toward other things" that were important to her, and about expanding her family in a first-person essay for Vogue. Williams also admitted that at the start of her tennis career, she gave little thought to having children.

"Earlier in my career, I never thought about having kids," she wrote. "There were times when I've wondered if I should ever bring kids into this world, with all its problems. I was never that confident or comfortable around babies or children, and I figured that if I ever did have a baby, I would have people taking care of it 24/7."

Williams also detailed her traumatizing birth experience and her return to tennis.

"I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final." she said. "I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression. But I didn't get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn't show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that's fine. Actually it's extraordinary."

Williams said her priorities have shifted, saying that if she had to choose between building her tennis career or building her family, the latter would take preference. Williams said she would be stepping away from the court.

"Over the years, I hope that people come to think of me as symbolizing something bigger than tennis. I admire Billie Jean because she transcended her sport," she wrote. "I'd like it to be: Serena is this and she's that and she was a great tennis player and she won those slams."