Spielberg, Jennifer Garner Join Star-Studded List of Senate Dems' Big Donors for 2022

Democrats fighting to hold on to their majority in the midterm elections are receiving a boost from prominent Hollywood figures who are pouring their money into key 2022 Senate races.

With the federal contribution limit being set for $2,900 for a primary and $2,900 for a general election, celebrities are maxing out their limits.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga, has received the support of several celebrity donors including Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington and director Rob Reiner, who have each coughed up $2,900 to Warnock's reelection bid, according to Federal Election Commission data analyzed by ITK, cited by The Hill.

In August, Danny DeVito and wife Rhea Perlman each donated $2,500 to Warnock's campaign, which has also seen the financial support of "Rent" star Rosario Dawson, "The Morning Show’s" Holland Taylor and former "Scandal" actor Tony Goldwyn.

Arizona Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has also received notable attention from Hollywood, with "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk funneling $2,900 into his campaign in June and his former "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston donating to Kelly in January. Other donors include prominent Democrat donors Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw, who each gave nearly $3,000, "Venom" star Michelle Williams, who gave $1,000, and Amanda Peet, who donated $2,900, The Hill noted.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who launched her campaign in June, has also received a star-studded boost with Cranston, Perlman and Taylor as well as "Spotlight" actor Mark Ruffalo and Judy Collins all donating to her Senate bid.

Additionally, Emmy Award winner Garner has further donated $2,900 to Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, who also received the support of painter Capshaw, who gave $2,900 to her campaign.