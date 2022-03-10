Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex After Attack: Report

Selma Blair has been granted a restraining order against her former boyfriend Ronald Carlson, who she dated for roughly seven years.

According to People, the actor filed a protective order on Feb. 25, alleging that Carlson had physically attacked her at her home on Feb. 22 while returning her television set.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Blair had just finished a multiple sclerosis treatment and after returning their respective keys told Carlson she was not feeling well. In response, Carlson allegedly began yelling that she is "useless," adding "I don't f***ing deserve this, I can do so much better than you," according to Blair, who stated that he then "became enraged" and physically attacked her, "jumping on top of her body while she was lying prone on the sofa."

According to the court documents, Blair said Carlson "strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively."

In the filing, Blair said she tried to defend herself and screamed for help from her housekeeper upstairs at which point Carlson allegedly covered her mouth and face with his hand, "pushing it down into the couch."

Blair claimed she was unable to breathe and briefly lost consciousness. When she came too, Carlson reportedly slapped her and pushed the side of her head, "causing her to fall back to the floor and begin to bleed from her nose," according to the filing.

Carlson then left Blair's home. She contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and while speaking to officers, her nose began to bleed and she passed out, according to People. An ambulance transported her to the hospital for treatment, the outlet noted, citing court documents.

Later that evening police arrested Carlson for a felony of domestic violence with corporal injuries and a five-day protective order was placed against him during which time police urged Blair to file for a restraining order. According to People, photos captured by LAPD show bruising around Blair's neck and chin.

After a judge granted Blair a restraining order, Carlson tried to file for his own, which was denied, People reported.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.