Selma Blair Mourns Matthew Perry: Meant So Much to Me

Selma Blair is mourning Matthew Perry.

The actor, 51, opened up about her friendship with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28 at age 54. She was attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

"I know Matthew really, really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy," Blair told Extra at the New York event.

She further emphasized that Perry's work in "Friends" solidified people's love for him.

"[Friends] was beloved because we could get into shows like that on primetime and so many people could create a family with these characters. And I love that it affects everyone," Blair said.

"It's good to grieve," she added. "We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons. And so I gladly hold this dark season for Matthew, who meant so much to me."

Upon hearing news of his death, Blair also paid tribute to Perry in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"My oldest boy friend," she captioned a photo of herself and Perry on Oct. 28. "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Perry's "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer released a joint statement shortly after his death in which they recalled how the sitcom gang was a "family" in real life.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement to People read. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."