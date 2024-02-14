Selma Blair Apologizes for Anti-Islam Comments

Selma Blair apologized for Islamophobic remarks she made on social media that "resulted in hurting countless people."

The actor came under fire for a now-deleted comment she made in another post, attacking Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for voting against a bill to ban Hamas members from entering the U.S.

"Deport all these terrorist supporting goons," Blair wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds."

Blair soon drew backlash, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations slamming her remarks as "hateful and ignorant." The organization further called for Blair to apologize and invited her to "dialogue with our community."

Filmmaker James Lebrecht also responded to the "Cruel Intentions" star's comments, saying that he was "heartbroken after seeing what she has posted online," adding, "All of this took me completely by surprise."

Blair on Tuesday posted an apology on Instagram.

"In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this. As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment," she wrote.

"Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to become our downfall."

Concluding her post, Blair said she raised her hand "in humility" and volunteered "to break the chain."

"Those who know me, know that wherever I go, I try to create branches to hold onto, bridges to meet on for all marginalized communities," she wrote. "I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it — not hate. I apologize to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt. And I will do better. With appreciation, love and respect. Selma."