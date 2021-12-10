'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Shares She Had a Stillbirth

"Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander is mourning the loss of her baby.

The reality TV personality opened up about the "nightmare" she experienced this week of having a stillbirth at 38 weeks in an emotional Instagram post.

"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box," she wrote Friday. "I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart Mason Miller."

Vander first announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June with a photo of her husband cradling her stomach.

"Here we go again," the real estate agent captioned the image. "Baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!"

In November she wrote of her excitement about the new year and the birth of Mason.

"The last few months have FLOWN by … between work, kids, & filming," she wrote in the Nov. 9 Instagram post. "Can't believe 2022 is almost here & so is baby number 3!!"

The announcement of her stillbirth comes days after Vander, who is mom to kids Aiden, 2, and Elle, 19 months, admitted she was unsure of her future with "Selling Sunset." The cast is currently filming season 5 but it is unclear whether they will reunite for a 6th season. Maya however, said on Tuesday during an appearance on the "Domenick Nati Show" that she would not film full-time should the show be renewed because she wanted to focus on her growing family.

"I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child," she said, according to E! News. "Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."