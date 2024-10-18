Selena Gomez Avoids Sleeping in Bedroom Amid Mental Health Struggles

Selena Gomez is offering a glimpse into her mental health struggles and how they have impacted her daily living.

The pop singer revealed at Wondermind's inaugural virtual Mental Fitness Summit recently that she no longer feels comfortable sleeping in her bedroom

"I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore with such a really dark time," Gomez said, according to E! News, "because I associate it with such a really dark time."

She added: "Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes. I didn't want to leave my bed for years and part of it was I wasn't doing the work. You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you a little bit."

Gomez went on to reveal that even now she struggles with mental health.

"As recent as last night, I was in bed and I couldn't fall asleep 'til about 4, and it was just because my mind was simply racing," she said. "And I just kept saying over and over again, 'This will pass. Just let it go through your body and it'll go away.' And of course, eventually, I fell asleep."

The former Disney star has been vocal about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and living with bipolar disorder. Speaking at the summit, she said it is helpful speaking to close friends; her therapist; and her mother, Mandy Teefey.

"I still have days where I need my mom, like, my mommy," Selena said. "And then there are also moments for me, I just allow myself to be vulnerable and cry and just talk it out."

Last month, Gomez revealed that she is unable to give birth due to health issues preventing her from safely carrying a pregnancy to term, posing risks to both her and the baby.

She opened up about her health struggles in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying she had hoped to start a family by age 35.

"I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she said. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for awhile."

Gomez, 32, did not mention her specific health condition in the interview but has previously discussed being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's tissues. In 2017, she received a kidney transplant due to complications from the disease, and in 2020, she revealed a diagnosis of bipolar disorder following a severe mental health episode.