Rumors of Feud Between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber Renewed

Rumors of an ongoing feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been renewed.

The pair have famously been pitted against each other since Hailey Bieber married Justin Bieber in 2018. Gomez had dated the pop singer on and off throughout the early 2010s, and while Hailey and Gomez have repeatedly shrugged off reports of tension between them, that has not stopped social-media speculation.

Things came to the forefront this week when Hailey Bieber posted an Instagram Story showing the skincare kit her brand had given to the lifestyle account, Style and the Beach.

The song playing over the video is "Calm Down" by Rema, which seemed innocent enough — until fans pointed out that it was a dig at Gomez, whose own remix version of the song hit the top 20.

"nobody can try and say this isn’t shade from hailey," one Twitter user noted. "out of ALL the song choices, she chooses one that is currently popular because of the remix selena and he have released, and she makes a point of choosing the one without selena on it. LMFAO. petty, she’s asking for the drama."

Another Twitter user added: "while i do think the solo version is better, i think hailey is trying to say something by doing this. this does not seem like a coincidence knowing about the drama."

The renewed friction comes days after fans theorized that Bieber's friend, Kylie Jenner, was mocking Gomez's eyebrows.

The ordeal began when Gomez posted a video to her Instagram Stories, revealing to followers that she had her eyes "laminated" and that it came out more dramatic than she expected, according to the Independent.

Hours later, Jenner posted a selfie with the text, “That was an accident?” placed over her eyebrows. She then followed the post up with a screenshot of her FaceTiming Bieber with their cameras held close to their eyebrows. Fans immediately interpreted it as Jenner making a dig at Gomez.

Jenner later dismissed the rumors.

"This is reaching," she said, according to the Independent. "No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."