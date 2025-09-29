WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: selena gomez | benny blanco | married

Selena Gomez, Producer Benny Blanco Married

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 12:19 PM EDT

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were married Saturday in California, the couple confirmed through social media posts.

Gomez, 33, posted a collection of images on Instagram showing the pair in wedding outfits on a lawn. She wore a white halter-style gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers, while Blanco, 37, appeared in a black tuxedo. Both outfits were reported to have been designed by Ralph Lauren.

The post was captioned with the date "9.27.25" surrounded by white heart emojis and accompanied by the song "La Vie En Rose."

Blanco responded in the comments, writing, "My wife in real life."

By Monday morning, the post had received more than 21 million likes, including acknowledgments from performers Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney.

Blanco also shared his own post on Sunday featuring photographs of the couple on a white sofa and a close-up of their wedding rings, writing, "I married a real life disney princess."

The ceremony and celebration were held in Santa Barbara, according to Vogue. Guests reportedly included Taylor Swift and Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Earlier this month, Gomez told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that Short would serve as ring bearer, though it was not immediately clear if that occurred.

Other invited guests were said to include Ed Sheeran and actor David Henrie, who starred alongside Gomez in "Wizards of Waverly Place." Meryl Streep was not in attendance, as she was in Milan during the weekend for Fashion Week and filming for "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel.

The marriage comes less than a year after the couple announced their engagement in December. At the time, Gomez shared photos of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, "forever begins now."

Gomez previously told Interview magazine that she met Blanco when she was 16 or 17 during early discussions about collaborating on music. Blanco, a producer, has worked with a wide range of artists including Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Maroon 5. Their first professional collaboration came in 2019 with the single "I Can't Get Enough," featuring J Balvin and Tainy.

The pair confirmed their relationship publicly in 2023 and later worked together on Gomez's track "Single Soon."

Earlier this year, they released their first joint album, "I Said I Love You First."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were married Saturday in California, the couple confirmed through social media posts.
selena gomez, benny blanco, married
386
2025-19-29
Monday, 29 September 2025 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved