Selena Gomez, Producer Benny Blanco Married

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were married Saturday in California, the couple confirmed through social media posts.

Gomez, 33, posted a collection of images on Instagram showing the pair in wedding outfits on a lawn. She wore a white halter-style gown and carried a bouquet of white flowers, while Blanco, 37, appeared in a black tuxedo. Both outfits were reported to have been designed by Ralph Lauren.

The post was captioned with the date "9.27.25" surrounded by white heart emojis and accompanied by the song "La Vie En Rose."

Blanco responded in the comments, writing, "My wife in real life."

By Monday morning, the post had received more than 21 million likes, including acknowledgments from performers Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney.

Blanco also shared his own post on Sunday featuring photographs of the couple on a white sofa and a close-up of their wedding rings, writing, "I married a real life disney princess."

The ceremony and celebration were held in Santa Barbara, according to Vogue. Guests reportedly included Taylor Swift and Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Earlier this month, Gomez told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that Short would serve as ring bearer, though it was not immediately clear if that occurred.

Other invited guests were said to include Ed Sheeran and actor David Henrie, who starred alongside Gomez in "Wizards of Waverly Place." Meryl Streep was not in attendance, as she was in Milan during the weekend for Fashion Week and filming for "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel.

The marriage comes less than a year after the couple announced their engagement in December. At the time, Gomez shared photos of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, "forever begins now."

Gomez previously told Interview magazine that she met Blanco when she was 16 or 17 during early discussions about collaborating on music. Blanco, a producer, has worked with a wide range of artists including Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Maroon 5. Their first professional collaboration came in 2019 with the single "I Can't Get Enough," featuring J Balvin and Tainy.

The pair confirmed their relationship publicly in 2023 and later worked together on Gomez's track "Single Soon."

Earlier this year, they released their first joint album, "I Said I Love You First."