Seinfeld Swats Influencer: 'I Don't Care About Palestine'

Jerry Seinfeld firmly shut down an activist urging him to show support for Palestine during a selfie request.

The 70-year-old comedian has long been a supporter of Israel and made that clear Saturday when influencer Subway DJ approached him at New York's Radio City Music Hall, where "Saturday Night Live" was hosting its 50th-anniversary celebration. Seinfeld agreed to pose for a photo, but Subway DJ, while secretly filming, introduced the Gaza conflict into the conversation. Seinfeld quickly dismissed the activist's attempt to shift the focus.

The ordeal unfolded after Subway DJ asked, "Jerry, can I get a selfie?" to which he replied, "Sure!" before leaning in to pose for what he believed was a photo.

However, the influencer was not taking a photo, but recording video as he put up two fingers with a peace sign while saying, "Free Palestine."

Growing visibly uncomfortable as the activist asked him to repeat the phrase, Seinfeld shook his head and said, "I don't care about Palestine," before walking away.

Seinfeld has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the Gaza conflict erupted. In December 2023, the comedian visited Israel and met with the families of hostages and, as the conflict escalated, shared a statement on Instagram, saying: "We believe in justice, freedom, and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people," according to the Independent.

In May, Seinfeld faced disruptions during public appearances. Students at Duke University walked out as he prepared to give the commencement address, while his performance in Norfolk, New Jersey, was interrupted by pro-Palestinian hecklers. At the time, he described the protestors as being "off-target."

"I love that these young people, they are trying to get engaged with politics. We have to just correct their aim a little bit. They don't seem to understand that, as comedians, we really don't control anything," he said on the podcast "Honestly."

"It's so silly. It's like, they want to express this sincere, intense rage. But again, a little off target," he added. "So that's, to me, comedic."