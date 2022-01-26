'Seinfeld' Actress Kathryn Kates Dead at 73

Kathryn Kates, best known for her roles in "Seinfeld," "The Many Saints of Newark," and "Orange Is the New Black," has died at 73.

A rep for Kates confirmed the news to Fox News, saying that the actress died Saturday "after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer."

"She was surrounded by her incredible family when she peacefully passed," said representative Erica Bines of Headline Talent Agency.

"She wasn’t just a dear client of ours but also our friend. Losing her is heartbreaking, but there’s no doubt that her immense talent will live on for generations to come," Bines added.

Kates' manager Bob McGowan wrote in an email to People, "my heart is broken, she was the best." He added, "The entire time she was sick, she never complained."

Kates forged her career in theater, appearing as a regular on New York and Los Angeles stages before turning her attention to television. In 1994 she was cast in one of her most unforgettable roles in "Seinfeld" — as a counterwoman in the memorable episode "The Dinner Party" (or the Babka episode). Two years later she reprised her role in another memorable episode — "The [Marble] Rye."

Kates went on to appear on various other shows including "Matlock," "Judging Amy," Lizzie McGuire" and "Caroline in the City." She landed recurring roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Law & Order: SVU" and was more recently portrayed Angie DeCarlo in "The Sopranos" prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark."

Shortly after her death, a video of Kates reciting a sonnet was shared on her Instagram account.

"Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there," the caption read. "I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there.

"I did not die," the message continued. "Keep me alive in your beautiful hearts with unforgettable memories. Teach others what you've learned from me, and I will live in forever."

Kates is survived by her sister, Mallory, and brother, Joshua.